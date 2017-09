152 pounds of marijuana has been seized after a traffic stop in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County officials say during a traffic stop around 12:30 am at 166 Eastbound and Interstate 40, an open-air search was conducted by the Sheriff’s office new K-9 Onyx, who alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics. After a search by Deputies 152 pounds of marijuana was found and one male suspect was booked into the Wheeler County jail.