Yield Reduction Disappoints Markets

USDA today lowered its yield estimate for this year’s corn crop to 169.5 bushels per acre. That’s down from the 170.7 bpa USDA previously projected. But many had anticipated that USDA would bring the yield estimate down much lower.

In the immediate aftermath of the report’s release, corn prices tumbled. The December corn futures contract on the CME fell 15-and-a-quarter to end the day at $3.71 per bushel. Other grains, including wheat and soybeans, also experienced steep losses.

Cotton also appears to have felt the brunt of the release of USDA data, with the December contract plummeting a full 3 cents to 68.11 a pound.

We’ll have analysis and reaction to today’s USDA reports and their market impact in our agribusiness news converge tomorrow morning.

