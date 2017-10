Xcel Energy has teamed up with Tractor Supply stores to help save money on monthly energy costs. New LED tube lighting has been installed in six Texas stores – Amarillo, Dalhart, Hereford, Pampa, Plainview, and Seminole, and four in New Mexico. Wes Reeves with Xcel.

Reeves added:

Xcel is encouraging businesses to switch to LED lighting by offering rebates that help reduce the upfront costs of changing to LEDs.