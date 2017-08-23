Xcel Energy phone scam warning
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 2:50 PM

Xcel Energy is warning of another round of scamming attempts against its customers. The scams are similar to past phone scams in which the caller poses as an Xcel Energy customer agent. Sometimes the scammers are able to spoof an Xcel Energy phone number to make it appear as if the call is coming directly from the company. The caller warns the customer that a serviceman is on the way to disconnect power because of a delinquent bill, and the only way to prevent disconnection is for the customer to provide payment over the phone. They want to remind customers that they will receive a disconnect notice in the mail before a serviceman is sent to disconnect the meter.

Related Content

Bell Street off ramp closed
Pantex to conduct August 24 Emergency Management e...
Amarillo City Council Hears Both Sides On The Conf...
Local Group Wants Statue Removed
Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For H...
Woman Arrested After Amarillo Police And D.E.A. Fi...
Comments