Xcel Energy phone scam warning

Xcel Energy is warning of another round of scamming attempts against its customers. The scams are similar to past phone scams in which the caller poses as an Xcel Energy customer agent. Sometimes the scammers are able to spoof an Xcel Energy phone number to make it appear as if the call is coming directly from the company. The caller warns the customer that a serviceman is on the way to disconnect power because of a delinquent bill, and the only way to prevent disconnection is for the customer to provide payment over the phone. They want to remind customers that they will receive a disconnect notice in the mail before a serviceman is sent to disconnect the meter.