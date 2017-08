Monday, Xcel Energy submitted a rate review to Texas regulators that seeks an additional $66.4 million dollars of revenues to cover costs associated with strengthening the regional power grid and securing ample power supplies at competitive costs well into the future. We spoke to Wes Reeves with xcel about it.

The filing with the Public Utilites Commission, if approved, will likely not go into effect until the middle of next year.

