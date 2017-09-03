Xcel energy Friday announced a donation of 100-thousand dollars to the american red cross to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The Xcel Energy Foundation is the charitable giving arm of Xcel energy, and it is funded by shareholder dollars. Xcel still has crews and resources available to send to the coast if that help is requested but still haven’t received a call for assistance, but are still standing by to help.
Xcel Donating to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Sep 3, 2017 @ 6:28 PM