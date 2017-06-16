Xanax and Fetanyl Combination Warning

The Amarillo Police Department is warning of a deadly drug combination. They say people are illegally manufacturing and selling Xanax pills that are contaminated with Fentanyl. Xanax is a common prescription drug used to treat panic and anxiety disorders. Fentanyl is a powerful and highly addictive synthetic pain medication. Police want people to be aware that anyone who illegally buys what they think may be prescription Xanax may actually be buying a pill contaminated with other even more dangerous drugs.