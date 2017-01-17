WTAMU’s CAMP Program Seeking to Fill Additional Spots

West Texas A&M University is offering scholarship opportunities for students from migrant or seasonal farmworker backgrounds. The program is called the College Assistant Migrant Program (CAMP). CAMP help eligible students successfully complete their freshman year in college through a $1.9 million five-year grant provided by the U.S. Department of Education. The University received the grant last summer and is currently recruiting for two additional participants.

To be eligible for a CAMP scholarship, the student or their parent must have spent a minimum of 75 days during the past 24 months as a migrant or seasonal farmworker, participated in programs under 34 CFR part 201 of the Migrant Education Program or 20 CFR part 633 of the Department of Labor’s Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Program.

For more information on CAMP call 1-806-651-2351.