WTAMU Professor’s Survey on Confederacy Issues

A professor at WT wants to know what you’re thinking in a survey with references to the Confederacy, statues, and school names. You can find Politcal Science Professor Dr. Dave Rausch’s survey by following the links on our website – kgncnewsnow.com

When completed, Rausch said he will share the data with students in his classes and show how he wrote the questions that provided the data. Papers for presentations and publications are also planned, and Rausch said the data will be available to the Amarillo City Council and the AISD Board of Trustees as well.

https://wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5BYvxmOALq7kI2p

http://www.wtamu.edu/~jrausch/