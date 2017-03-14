WTAMU to Host Training on Active Shooter/Active Intruder Situations

If you’ve ever wanted to know what you should do if you ever find yourself in an active shooter situation, the West Texas A&M’s University Police Department has teamed with the ALICE Training Institute to bring a two-day instructor course designed to teach you the strategies that could help keep you and others alive. We spoke to Sgt. Jack Hildebrand with the UPD, who said the goal is to get these survival strategies out to as much of the Panhandle as they can.

ALICE stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate,” and officials say it is a useful strategy for everyone—law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses and places of worship. Completion of the course will earn you an instructor’s license so that you can train others, and it gives you access to exclusive ALICE resources.

ALICE is in line with recommendations from the U.S. Department of Education, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The course will be held on May 22nd and 23rd. Registration is $595 per person and can be completed online at alicetraining.com.