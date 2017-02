To help foreign buyers learn more about U.S. beef and pork production, the U.S. Meat Export Federation has been taking a group of visitors to various venues around the state. KGNC Agribusiness Director  James Hunt caught up with the group at West Texas A&M University.

James’ guests were Elizabeth Wunderlich (left) and Jessica Julca.

Visitors to WTAMU listen to a presentation on beef production, with some making use of translation services.