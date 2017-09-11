WT Ag Day Succeeds Again!

The annual WT Ag Day celebration at West Texas A&M University brought out a lot of good people for the festivities over the weekend. And, once again, the auction and other fundraising efforts got great results. The final tally isn’t available just yet, but initial estimates are that more than $116,000 was raised to help the university recruit top ag students from around the world. So, congratulations to everyone involved with that effort.

While I was out at the Ag Day Reunion on Saturday, I had a chance to visit with the president of West Texas A&M University, Dr. Walter Wendler. He’s just a little beyond his first anniversary as WT president, and I asked what he has learned about the impact of WT’s ag programs during his tenure.

And one thing people need to know about the diverse range of WT’s ag education programs: Majoring in an ag specialty at WT doesn’t require a student to be a on career path toward becoming a farmer or a rancher.

Dr. Wendler (left) and me

The food is always excellent at the Ag Day Reunion