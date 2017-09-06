West Texas A&M University is preparing for the annual WT Ag Day Celebration coming up this Friday and Saturday. Every year, the event brings awareness to the many accomplishments of the university’s ag programs, welcomes back alumni of those programs, and raises money to recruit the next generation of WT ag students.

For more information, go here: http://wtamu.edu/news/wtamu-s-annual-ag-day-celebration-planned-for-sept-8-9.aspx

WT Ag Day offers a lot of enjoyable activities. But, for me, the most enjoyable is the big feed at the Nance Ranch on Saturday.