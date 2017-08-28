Wreck at I-40 and Soncy causes death of Amarillo Man.
By Tyler Williams
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 2:21 PM

Officers were called out to a motor vehicle accident that struck a traffic control signal at I-40 and Soncy Sunday night. around 11 pm, a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by 26-year-old Joshua Gonzales, was traveling westbound on the north frontage road of i-40 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the traffic light. Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene and Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy. Speed is a factor of the wreck and the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

