WRCA Seeks Donations to Aid Ranch Families Affected by Wildfires

Cattle move to avoid the flames of a large grass fire in a farm off of Air Depot between 63rd and Wilshire in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2011. Authorities have evacuated a larger area in Oklahoma City where a stiff winds and dry conditions fueled a wildfire that destroyed several homes. (AP Photo/The Oklahoman, Paul Hellstern)

The Working Ranch Cowboy Association is working to raise money and supplies to benefit working ranch families devastated by last week’s wildfires. Through their Wildlife Relief Fund, the group is taking donations and listing drop points for livestock related items like hay and feed.

WRCA Treasurer, Randy Whipple:

The WRCA was founded 20 years ago to help the working cowboy and his family nationwide, but they established the relief fund after wildfires broke out in the Texas Panhandle in 2006, burning nearly a million acres and claiming the lives of 12 people. To donate, you can visit their website, wrca.org, stop by their office, or call 806-374-9722.