World Baseball Classic Begins

The World Baseball Classic gets underway this week at regional sites around the globe. Four pools of four nations each will compete in the opening round, starting with Israel against host nation South Korea today. Cuba and Japan will kick off play in Pool B tomorrow in Tokyo. The other two first-round sites are Guadalajara, Mexico and Miami, Florida. The U.S. will open against Colombia Friday at Marlins Park in Miami. Second-round games will be played in Tokyo and San Diego’s Petco Park. The championship round will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Team USA is highlighted by Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Giants catcher Buster Posey. The Dominican Republic won the last World Baseball Classic in 2013 after Japan took the first two in 2006 and 2009. The U.S. has never finished higher than fourth place out of 16 teams.

Texas Rangers third baseball Adrian Beltre announcement today that he will be suiting up with the Dominican Republic team.