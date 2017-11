A Potter County woman has been indicted after a child’s hair tests positive for methamphetamine.

37-year-old Misty Sandoval was indicted November 8th for knowingly engaging in conduct that placed a child younger than fifteen years of age in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by possessing methamphetamine.

The incident took place in March of 2017 when an analysis of the child’s hair indicated the presence of meth.