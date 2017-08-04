Woman Dies From 7-24-17 Accident at Coulter and Fulton

A woman who was in a crash last month has died from her injuries. On the night of July 24th, police were sent to a crash at South Coulter and Fulton Drive. They found that 20-year old Darias Sebagabo hit a tree then struck a brick wall on the west side of Coulter. His passenger, 18-year old Esperance Munyura was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Munyura died early Friday morning and an autopsy has been ordered. Speed and alcohol are factors in the collision. Sebagabo was booked into Randall County on a charge of Intoxicated Assault and the incident is still under investigation. No further charges have been filed.