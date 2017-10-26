Woman Dead After Crash on 287 Near Clarendon

A Duncanville woman is dead after a crash in Donley County. DPS officials say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US-287 about 11-miles west of Clarendon. 71-year old Donna Mays was driving east when she rapidly approached a pickup that had the hazard lights activated and was escorting slow moving farm equipment. She took evasive action and lost control, crossed the center median, and was hit by an 18-wheeler. Both vehicles caught fire and were completely destroyed. The driver and a passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.