Woman Arrested After Death of Newborn

A Borger woman has been arrested after the death of a newborn. Officers responded Sunday to a house in the 600-block of Montana where the woman said she had not known she was pregnant and the baby was not born alive. An autopsy and evidence on the woman’s phone indicated she did know she was pregnant. A Detective and a Texas Ranger then interviewed 20-year old Brisa Villa and she was arrested Wednesday for Capital Murder. She was arraigned Thursday morning on a $1,000,000 bond with conditions.