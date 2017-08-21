Woman Arrested After Amarillo Police And D.E.A. Find Over $400K On Greyhound Bus
By David Lovejoy
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:53 PM
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Jail

One woman is arrested after the Amarillo Police Department and D.E.A. agents find over $440,000 dollars located in her luggage aboard a Greyhound bus.

An APD K-9 found the money in a routine sweep of the bus at the station in downtown Amarillo, while the passengers were in the Greyhound terminal.

Law enforcement believe that Margarita Bustamante-Ochoa was transporting money from Saint Louis to Mexico as part of ongoing drug deals.

The suspect remains in the Randall County Jail without a bail being set.

