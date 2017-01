Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For The Texas Panhandle

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN AMARILLO HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY. ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF THREE TO FIVE INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS.ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

Click here for more information from the Amarillo National Weather Service

FOR LOCAL AND AREA ROAD CONDITIONS CALL:

Texas: 468-1488 or 800-452-9292 or Click here for TXDOT road conditions

New Mexico: 800-432-4269 or Click here for New Mexico Road Conditions

Colorado: 303-639-1111 or Click here for Colorado road conditions

Oklahoma: 405-425-2385 or Click here for Oklahoma road conditions