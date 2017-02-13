Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 6pm On Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow...which is in effect until 6 PM CST Tuesday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * Timing...from 6 AM this morning through 6 PM Tuesday evening * Precip Type...Expect areas of light snow to begin developing this morning, with accumulating snow becoming likely after 6 PM this evening. Snow, at times mixed with sleet, freezing rain or rain will remain possible through Tuesday. * Accumulations...Total Snow accumulations of one to four inches are expected. Any ice accumulations are expected to be less than one tenth of an inch. * Impacts...The potential exists for difficult driving conditions due to reduction in visibility along with slick roadways. Power outages may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.