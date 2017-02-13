Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 6pm On Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow...which is in effect until 6 PM CST
Tuesday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

* Timing...from 6 AM this morning through 6 PM Tuesday evening

* Precip Type...Expect areas of light snow to begin developing this
  morning, with accumulating snow becoming likely after 6 PM this
  evening. Snow, at times mixed with sleet, freezing rain or rain
  will remain possible through Tuesday.

* Accumulations...Total Snow accumulations of one to four inches
  are expected. Any ice accumulations are expected to be less than
  one tenth of an inch.

* Impacts...The potential exists for difficult driving
  conditions due to reduction in visibility along with slick
  roadways. Power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while
driving.

