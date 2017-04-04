WINTER STORM WARNING For Dallam, Sherman, Cimarron & Texas Counties Until 7pm

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western Oklahoma Panhandle and the far northwestern Texas Panhandle, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect. * Timing...From this afternoon through the early evening today. * Precipitation type and amounts...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches will be possible generally along and west of a line from just west-northwest of Dalhart to Guymon. The highest amounts are expected in the far western part of the warning area near Texline to Boise City where 4 to 5 inches of snow has already fallen. * Impacts...Roads conditions may become slick and dangerous. Slush may also freeze overnight creating slick conditions. Visibility may also be reduced to less than 1/2 mile at times due to moderate or heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow as north winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph are expected, especially late this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow... sleet...and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.