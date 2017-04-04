WINTER STORM WARNING For Dallam, Sherman, Cimarron & Texas Counties Until 7pm

By Tim Butler
|
Apr 4, 11:22 AM 
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Winter
Storm Warning for the western Oklahoma Panhandle and the far
northwestern Texas Panhandle, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT
this evening. The Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect.

* Timing...From this afternoon through the early evening today.

* Precipitation type and amounts...Total snow accumulations of 4
  to 7 inches will be possible generally along and west of a line
  from just west-northwest of Dalhart to Guymon. The highest
  amounts are expected in the far western part of the warning area
  near Texline to Boise City where 4 to 5 inches of snow has
  already fallen.

* Impacts...Roads conditions may become slick and dangerous. Slush
  may also freeze overnight creating slick conditions. Visibility
  may also be reduced to less than 1/2 mile at times due to moderate
  or heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow as north winds of 25
  to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph are expected, especially
  late this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow...
sleet...and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also
possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Related Content

2 dead after crash in Deaf Smith County
APD SCU investigating last night’s homicide ...
Click here for links to road conditions and weathe...
Heroin seized in traffic stop
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure
Comments