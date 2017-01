Wind Advisory In Effect For The Texas Panhandle Until 6pm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN AMARILLO HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. SUSTAINED WINDS AND GUSTS WILL INCREASE BY LATE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE DIMINISHING BY EARLY THIS EVENING. WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH.SUDDEN WIND GUSTS CAN CAUSE DRIVERS TO LOSE CONTROL… ESPECIALLY IN LIGHTWEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE BLOWING DUST…REDUCING VISIBILITIES..AND CAUSE FLYING DEBRIS. LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS COULD BE MOVED BY THE STRONG WINDS. A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT… ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.