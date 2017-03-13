Wildfires: Ways To Help

We have actually have some good news regarding the horrible wildfires that began raging a week ago. Texas A&M AgriLife reports that the generous outpouring of donations has resulted in about a two to three week supply of hay to help ranchers who lost grazing land to the fires. However, fencing materials and monetary donations are still needed. If you would like to help, or perhaps need assistance, here is some contact information.

County Extension Agents overseeing the AgriLife supply points:

J.R. Sprague in Lipscomb County at (806) 862-4601 (office) or (806) 202-5288 (cell)

Mike Jeffcoat in Gray County at (806) 669-8033 (office) or (580) 467-0753 (cell)

Andy Holloway in Hemphill County at (806) 323-9114 (office) or (325) 668-0466 (cell)

Donations can also be made through the Texas Department of Agriculture STAR Fund:

http://www.texasagriculture.gov/Home/ProductionAgriculture/DisasterAssistance/STARFund.aspx

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is also helping assess fire damage. For more details about that effort and a way for producers to submit information to TSCRA, go here:

http://tscra.org/panhandle-wildfires/