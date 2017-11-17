Wildfires across the Panhandle

4:20pm

Crews have been working fires north of Amarillo since early this afternoon.

In Potter county, the area east of Tierra, north fo Western and Paloma is burning. Residents north of Paloma Dr. & Western are being evacuated due to these rapidly spreading wildfires.

From TXDOT: US 87 is closed from Mobley to SH 354. SH70 is closed at I-40 in Carson County and at SH 171 in Gray County.

American Red Cross has a temporary shelter open at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church at 4000 W. Cherry Ave. in Amarillo for people affected by the fires.

At least 200 acres have burned so far today in the Paloma fire.