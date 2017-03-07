After grassfires scorched the high plains Monday, farmers and ranchers in the area must deal with the aftermath. Danny Nusser the Regional Program Leader For Texas A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION explains more about the situation

Nusser added that contributions of hay, fencing material, and monetary donations are needed. County agents from across the area will be setting up supply points. To help out contact county agent J.R. Spragg in Lipscomb county at 806 862 4601 cell number 806 202 5288 and Mike Jeffcoat in Gray County his number is 806 669 8033 cell number 806 669 8033