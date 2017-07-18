White House Urged To Help Cotton Farmers

President Trump is receiving a special appeal on behalf of cotton farmers. Led by House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, 109 members of Congress – Democrats and Republicans – have sent a letter to the White House seeking reestablishment of the Cotton Ginning Cost Share Program that was offered on a one-time basis to producers last year. Assistance cotton farmers received on the cost of ginning last year helped fill the void created by the fact that the current Farm Bill lacks price supports for cotton.

“We can’t continue ignoring the economic turmoil of U.S. cotton farmers,” Chairman Conaway said in a news release. He added, “While countries like China and India are pouring billions of dollars into subsidies for fiber production each year, America’s cotton producers have been struggling to scrape by without a safety net to help them soldier through these tough times – the steepest slide in net-farm income since the Great Depression. Cotton producers can’t wait until the next farm bill – they need help now.”

To see a copy of the letter, click here:

https://agriculture.house.gov/uploadedfiles/7_18_17_house_letter_to_wh_on_cotton.pdf