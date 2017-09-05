White House Announces End Of D.A.C.A.

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

or DACA program was created by former President Barack Obama and has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in this country.

I spoke with a young lady who is in the DACA program and is working on her bachelor’s degree.

The White House is stressing in a statement that Trump is “not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.” The program is set to end in March of 2018.

Not all in the G.O.P. are behind the White House’s decision. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat are working together on legislation that would allow young immigrants who grew up in the U.S. to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet several requirements like high school graduation and a background check