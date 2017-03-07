Wheat Worries (Posted March 7)

Once again, Texas Panhandle weather is creating worries for local agriculture. When you hear different authorities reporting the amount of acres lost to wildfire, you can assume much of that acreage is wheat or grazing land. So that’s certainly a huge issue. But with what we’re experiencing right now in our weather situation overall, our area wheat crop – which had been improving in recent weeks – appears to be in trouble again. Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell:

On that need for rain that Jourdan talked about: Our last measurable precipitation in Amarillo – according to the National Weather Service – was three weeks ago today, February 14th. So even though our year to date precipitation total of 3.68 inches is 2.2 inches above normal, that impressive above-normal figure has actually shrunk by about a half-inch in the past three weeks.