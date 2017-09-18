Wheat Prices Not Encouraging

The word we’re getting from various folks we talk to is that a higher percentage of the new winter wheat crop being planted right now is going to go to grazing only. Current wheat prices are making it difficult for farmers to feel inspired about growing a wheat crop for grain. The latest example of the difficult price situation relates to crop insurance. Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers tells us the crop insurance price discovery period for winter wheat ended just a few days ago, and the numbers there don’t provide much encouragement.

Also related to the price situation, Steelee says there was unhappy news for wheat farmers in last week’s WASDE report from USDA.

Getting an increase in reference prices in the next farm bill is an objective for Texas Wheat Producers and other wheat groups.

Steelee provides an excellent update for our agribusiness hour every Monday. To hear this week’s full report, use the audio player below.