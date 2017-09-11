Wheat: Early Pest Concern Arises
By James Hunt
Sep 11, 2017

As the calendar moves into mid-September, planting in our new wheat season continues across the region. Soil moisture conditions are helping things get off to a good start, but Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers tells us farmers are already being confronted with a pest problem.

So field scouting is essential right now, as it always is. And there’s other important business to take care of soon, if you haven’t already.

Steelee Fischbacher provides a weekly report for the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update every Monday. To hear her full report for this week, use the sound player below.

