What’s The Local Dicamba Situation?

(Dr. Jourdan Bell)

Over the past couple years or so, there has been controversy about the herbicide known as dicamba. Recently, we have seen the states of Arkansas and Missouri ban that particular chemical. The governments of those two states acted after receiving widespread complaints of significant damage to soybeans, possibly linked to drift.

Dicamba is used by Texas Panhandle farmers. So. some of you might be wondering what our situation is. I asked Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell.

In addition to cotton, corn and sorghum are also crops where dicamba is used. Jourdan says it’s an effective herbicide, but – like with any chemical – you have to follow the guidelines. Jourdan credits the responsible nature of local farmers with keeping issues here in check.

There is more to what Jourdan had to tell me on this subject. If you would like to hear her comments in their entirety, use the player below.