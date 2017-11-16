What Sustainable Beef Is

For years, agriculture has been urged to become more sustainable.

That does sound like a pretty good goal, but there has always been a hitch in how to go about achieving it. What actually defines sustainable agriculture? By what criteria is agriculture going be judged?

To resolve that quandary on beef’s behalf, a new entity was formed called the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. The Roundtable consists of beef producers, representatives of the meat business, retailers, and environmentalist organizations.

Yesterday the Roundtable released a set of Sustainability Metrics, which is described as a tool to help those who raise, buy, and sell beef understand ways to balance and improve their environmental impact, social responsibility, and financial bottom line.

You can learn more about the metrics, here: https://us13.campaign-archive.com/?u=3ac0220907d479b33ff07dbbc&id=6bb1ac7fe9