We’re All Wet. Thank Goodness!

In a number of our recent broadcasts, we’ve talked about the concern for the local wheat crop, which suffered a significant setback with the six week-long dry spell that ended yesterday (Tuesday). A lot of farmers are very happy right now with the good rains we’re getting. And Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell tells KGNC the precipitation has arrived early enough to improve the outlook for local wheat.

Ranchers are pretty pleased with this rain, too, as it would certainly seem to diminish our wildfire threat. About a half-million acres have been burned in the Texas Panhandle this month. Texas A&M AgriLife beef cattle specialist Ted McCollum has been surveying the damage area, and he talked with KGNC about the long recovery ahead for area grazing lands.

It will still be a while before cattle can be turned back out on the affected pastures, but, McCollum says good rains this spring and summer could shorten the timeline for that.