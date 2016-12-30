West Texas A&M University “Your Community, Your University” Tour

West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler is going on tour pretty soon. He is kicking off his “Your Community, Your University” Tour to Panhandle area high schools Jan. 5. There will also be a special presentation by the WT Ag Development Association (ADA) on Monday, Jan. 2. Members of the ADA executive board and other WTAMU representatives will join Tracy Martin with West Texas Western Store in Canyon to present the University’s new president with his own (and probably his first) pair of cowboy boots.