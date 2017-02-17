West Texas A & M / Canyon Independent School announce Plans About New Football Stadium and Future of Kimbrough

West Texas A&M University officials held a press conference Friday morning with representatives from Canyon Independent school district, Quinn Alexander the mayor of Canyon and Mayor Paul Harpole of Amarillo to discuss the school moving forward with an on-campus football stadium. WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler.

Wendler added that having the stadium on campus would allow students to feel a part of the athletic program and promote a more family friendly atmosphere.

The Canyon Independent school district announced an agreement in principle for the transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to their ownership.Sam Spradlin president of the board of trustees for CISD is excited for what Kimbrough offers the community as an athletic venue and location for other district events. Spradlin stressed that taking on ownership of the stadium would not be an added burden to taxpayers.

The opening of the new WT facility is slated for the summer of 2019.