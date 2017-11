West Texas A&M University will now have a place of honor for those students who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The University broke ground on a memorial Friday to pay tribute to veterans who attended W.T.

The memorial will feature five benches dedicated to each branch of the military and the names of those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War will be engraved on granite.

The memorial is set to be completed in May of 2018.