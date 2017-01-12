West Texas Brings in the New Year With a High Ranking

West Texas A&M University is already starting off the new year with new recognition. According to U.S. News & World Report West Texas A&M University’s undergraduate programs and M.B.A. programs earned multiple recognitions. These recognitions caused them to land the number five spot for 2017 Best Online Programs, and in the coveted rankings in the area of serving veterans and their families.

The WTAMU rankings of the bachelor’s and M.B.A. online programs for veterans by U.S. News & World Report are both the highest in the state of Texas. The seven WTAMU programs highlighted for the undergraduate degree rankings are B.B.A. management; B.B.A. marketing; B.B.A. law and economics; B.B.A. general business; B.A./B.S. criminal justice; B.S. nursing; and B.S. health sciences.