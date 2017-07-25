Wendy Marsh Longtime philanthropist Dies At 79

Long time philanthropist Gwendolyn “Wendy” Marsh has passed away at the age of 79. Marsh spent a lifetime working to improve Amarillo through educational, cultural and charitable projects.

She has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Environmental Defense Fund, Southwest Organ Bank, Association of Community College Trustees, Texas Arts Alliance, Amarillo United Fund and Amarillo College Foundation.

She was named 1992 Amarillo Globe-News Woman of the Year and Catholic Family Service Volunteer of the Year.

With her family, she donated land for Ascension Academy, a scholarship fund for minorities and an endowment for a lectureship at the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy.

Marsh was the widow of the late Stanley Marsh III.