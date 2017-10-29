This Weeks Road Repairs & Closures

Motorist can expect daily weekday lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor Street, Fillmore, Pierce and Buchannan Street for the installation of new traffic signals. Also look out for various lane closures on I-40 eastbound just before Coulter all the way to Western as crews perform roadway maintenance and repairs. The anticipated completion of the work is set for November 15.

Various lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions at McCormick road as well as the right lane of I-40 eastbound from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for patching repair.

The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26th Avenue exit ramp to the 26th Avenue Bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall. As a part of this project, the direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

COMPLETE LIST OF ROAD WORK: All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

Various lanes of Interstate 40 westbound will be from the Carson County line to Eastern Street for fog seal operations.

Various lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions at McCormick Road for patching repairs.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for patching repairs.

Various lanes of the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at Rockwell Road for seal coat operations.

Expect daily weekday lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor Street, Fillmore Street, Pierce Street, and Buchannan Street for the installation of new traffic signals.

Expect various lane closures on I-40 eastbound just before Coulter Street to Western Street as crews perform needed roadway repairs and maintenance. This work has an anticipated completion date of Nov. 15, 2017 .

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge – No Change

I-27 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from 26 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue.

Avenue to 34 Avenue. The I-27 southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane from 26 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue.

Avenue to 34 Avenue. The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26 th Avenue exit ramp to the 26 th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

Avenue exit ramp to the 26 Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall. The direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40) – No Change

Bell Street is reduced to one lane going northbound at the Bell Street overpass.

The westbound and eastbound frontage roads are reduced to two lanes through the Bell Street intersection.

I-40 is reduced to two lanes in each direction at Bell Street.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335) – No Change

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No Change

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood) – No Change