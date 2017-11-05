Weekly Road Construction Update

Expect daily weekday lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor Street, Fillmore Street, Pierce Street, and Buchannan Street for the installation of new traffic signals. Expect various lane closures on I-40 eastbound just before Coulter Street to Western Street as crews perform needed roadway repairs and maintenance. This work has an anticipated completion date of Nov. 15, 2017. Various lanes of Interstate 40 westbound will be from the Carson County line to Eastern Street for fog seal operations.Various lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions at McCormick Road for patching repairs.The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for patching repairs. Various lanes of the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at Rockwell Road for seal coat operations.

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., access from I-40 eastbound to downtown will be detoured to the southbound frontage road. Traffic will then be detoured under the 26 th Avenue bridge to the northbound frontage road and entrance ramp for access to downtown.

Avenue bridge to the northbound frontage road and entrance ramp for access to downtown. I-27 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from 26 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue.

Avenue to 34 Avenue. The I-27 southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane from 26 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue.

Avenue to 34 Avenue. The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26 th Avenue exit ramp to the 26 th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

Avenue exit ramp to the 26 Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall. The direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

LP 335 is scheduled to have lane closures from Westgate Pkwy to BI-40 to work on concrete medians reducing traffic to one lane both north and southbound.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.