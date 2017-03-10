Weekly Lane Closure Report

Malibu, CA-- Rambo Pacifica roadway was closed due to a severe landslide caused from heavy winter storms. Asssistance to State and local governments for actions taken to prevent long term risk to life and property are authorized under federal disaster declaration DR 1884. Adam DuBrowa/FEMA

Several roadway improvement projects are still underway throughout the city that might affect your commute. Beginning Monday, the right lane of eastbound I-40 and the right lane of westbound I-40, will be closed from Lakeside to the Carson County line where I-40 and 287 split. The right lane of northbound I-27 will close from the Moss/Parker overpass to the 34th street on-ramp for routine road and shoulder maintenance. There are also several closures on the US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project and the continued I-40 bridge replacements on the loop and the area of Ross and Arthur, just to name a few.

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from highway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Plan ahead. Leave a few minutes early when traveling through a work zone in order to reach your destination on time.

For the week of March 13, please expect the following lane closures:

On Monday, March 13, the right lane of eastbound Interstate 40 will be closed from Lakeside Drive to the Carson County line where I-40 and US 287 split. The right lane of westbound I-40 will also be closed from the Carson County line to Lakeside Drive.

On Monday, March 13, the right lane of northbound Interstate 27 from the Moss/Parker overpass to the 34 th Street on-ramp will be closed for routine road and shoulder maintenance.

Street on-ramp will be closed for routine road and shoulder maintenance. Expect various lane closures throughout the week on I-40, both eastbound and westbound, from Lakeside to the US 287 split for fog sealing.

Expect various lane closures in the northbound right lane of US 87 for patching.

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

Continued lane closures for the intersection of 10 th Avenue and Buchanan Street. Traffic traveling eastbound on 10 th Avenue will detour to 11 th Avenue and westbound traffic will detour to 3 rd

Avenue and Buchanan Street. Traffic traveling eastbound on 10 Avenue will detour to 11 Avenue and westbound traffic will detour to 3 Pierce Street will close Tuesday, March 14, at 6 th Avenue, and remain closed for approximately one week. Traffic will be detoured on 4 th Avenue to Taylor Street.

Avenue, and remain closed for approximately one week. Traffic will be detoured on 4 Avenue to Taylor Street. Thru traffic from Pierce Street at the north dispersal will be detoured to Taylor Street.

Fillmore Street will be down to one lane between 5th and 7th avenues for approximately one week beginning Monday, March 13.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will be closed on the morning of Monday, March 13 and will reopen by on the evening of Tuesday, March 14. After reopening Arthur Street, the outside (right) lanes of northbound and southbound, will be closed at the I-40 overpass.

The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will close again on Wednesday, March 15 and reopen by Noon on Friday, March 17, for bridge demolition, as well.

The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed. Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

Circle Drive will be closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Valley View Drive on the north side of LP 335, Wilshire Drive and Lamount Drive will be closed at times during the day to accommodate construction taking place across the various raodways.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Southbound traffic on Bell Street will be reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

All scheduled work is subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events.