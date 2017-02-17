Week Long Burn Ban Issued for Potter County

A burn ban has been issued for Potter County by Judge Nancy Tanner this Friday afternoon, effective immediately. The ban will last one week, to end on Friday, February 24th. You may still use outside fires to stay warm or to burn your trash, but keep in mind the fire must have a metal barrier and cover that can prevent flames and sparks from escaping. According to the press release, “Potter County has had limited rainfall for an extended period and weather forecasters offer little promise of change in the hot, dry conditions in the near future, which conditions pose the threat of large, dangerous and fast-moving wildfires having the potential of endangering lives and damaging property on a large scale.”