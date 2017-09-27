Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

We open our report with another reminder that two special meetings are scheduled today to give corn farmers very important information about the rash of mycotoxin contamination that is plaguing area corn. In today’s meetings, which have been organized by Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Corn Producers, a lot of ground will be covered by experts on issues like plant disease, crop insurance, animal nutrition concerns and more. The meetings include one at 9 a.m. in Dimmitt at the Castro County Expo and one at 6 p.m. in Dumas at the Moore County Community Center. More info is available here http://txppipm.blogspot.com/2017/09/issues-of-fumonison-in-corn-across.html

It will be a while before estimates on economic losses from the mycotoxin situation can be fully tabulated, but it’s accepted that the tally will be in the millions of dollars. Crop insurance is there to help farmers hit with this calamity, but in Lamesa I asked Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue if there is something else that needs to be done in the way of a government response. The Secretary’s answer? He believes the next farm bill should include help for farmers who suffer losses – not just with quantity – but also with quality.

And, remember folks, those qualitative issues Secretary Perdue listed – just like our area’s current mycotoxin situation – result from natural phenomenon, not bad farmer practices.

Now, on to another major corn story: A long running legal battle might be nearing its end as the seed company Syngenta issued a news release yesterday announcing a “pending settlement” to resolve litigation over the launch of two corn traits: Agrisure Viptera and Agrisure Duracade. The litigation involved farmers’ claims that they suffered economic harm following a 2013 incident in which China temporarily shut off imports of U.S. corn after receiving corn with GMO traits that China had not approved. In its news release, Syngenta did not offer a dollar figure for what the total value of the proposed settlement might be, but there are various media reports indicating a sum of approximately $1.5 billion altogether.

Information about all of this is on the short side right now. But last evening, KGNC talked with Tiffany Lashmet, the Extension ag law specialist with Texas A&M. The litigation is, of course, a class action matter. Lashmet says, when it comes to Texas, one thing is yet to be resolved: a class for our state has not been certified. But, she says, ultimately, even those who have not already joined the litigation could receive settlement proceeds.

But here’s something to know if you intend to seek money from this settlement.

One more note: today is the last day to submit comments on defining Waters of the U.S. More information and a way to send in your comments is available here: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-OW-2017-0203-0001