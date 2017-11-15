Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

Milk produced by dairies goes to many uses: fluid milk in bottles, butter, and ice cream, to name a few. Another use for raw milk is converting it to powder products.

At the present time, there is something of a glut of powder products on the worldwide market, and it’s putting downward pressure on prices paid to dairymen. That’s of particular concern to local dairy producers, like Mike Schouten, who provides a weekly report on dairy news for KGNC’s ag programs.

Mike says that powder products represent about 15 to 20 percent of all production nationwide. But, in our area – with processing facilities like the one in Canyon that specialize in powder – the ratio is a little higher:

So, from what Mike tells us, it sounds like excess supply is hurting producers at precisely the time of the year when they would ordinarily expect powder demand to be giving them a boost.

Problems with excess supply are also doing damage to the prospects for wheat growers. If you take a drive out in the country, you see some nice-looking green fields right now. But Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell tells me, we might be been seeing less of that green this season:

Jourdan says, due to the discouragement of low grain prices, some farmers may have planted wheat for nothing other than cover crop purposes.

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) has a noble purpose in protecting animals that are threatened with extinction. But when its intent is carried to an extreme and concerns about a species are perhaps exaggerated, the ESA can inflict hardships on ag producers, especially when the federal government suddenly imposes new restrictions that prohibit longstanding ag practices or force farmers and ranchers to cut back on production. We’ve seen local producers face situations such as that in recent times with regard to the Lesser Prairie Chicken.

Reform of the ESA has long been an objective of various ag groups. And, in Kansas City at National Association of Farm Broadcasting convention last week, I discussed the issued with Ethan Lane, the executive director of the Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s federal land program.

In terms of how to reform the ESA, Lane says what’s needed is a better process that provides producers with certainty:

And, of course, as Ethan Lane of NCBA pointed out in our conversation, when participation in species recovery efforts costs ranchers money, ranchers need to be compensated. You can hear my entire interview with Ethan Lane here: http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/reform-endangered-species-act/

Speaking of federal regulations: As there’s been no word of a court stepping in to block or delay it, new EPA air quality reporting requirements for agriculture are taking effect today. To give you a short synopsis, the requirements mean that – depending on certain circumstances – farmers and ranchers must report releases of hazardous substances to the air from animal waste. EPA has issued some guidance to help producers understand and comply with the new requirements. That information is available here: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-guidance-reporting-air-emissions-hazardous-substances-animal-waste-farms