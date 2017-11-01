Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

Will the momentum for cattle continue? We’ve seen big increases lately, with some futures contracts having risen in price by around $15 or $16 dollars in the past eight weeks. To follow today’s market activity, listen to KGNC’s hourly updates at 30 past the hour throughout the day.

Speaking of cattle, if you raise them in Oklahoma, today is the day to vote in the referendum on the proposed state beef checkoff. To learn more about the issue and the voting process, go here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/

On the agribusiness hour this morning, we talked about laws pertaining to fences with Tiffany Lashmet, an agricultural law specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife and co-author of the book, Five Strands. One interesting subject covered in that book is the way the law can vary on when fences are required. Depending on where you’re at, you might be in “open range” area, which means you’re in place where ranchers are not required to keep their cattle fenced in:

Tiffany says to be sure what the law says on whether an area is “open range “or “closed range,” you need to contact local officials. Another aspect of fence law covered in the book: What if a stray cow winds up your property?

You will find the full interview with Tiffany Lashmet and a link to a copy of the book on fence law here: http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/texas-fence-law/

The chairman of the Senate Ag Committee, Pat Roberts is ratcheting up his efforts to warn the Trump Administration away from a possible North American Free Trade Agreement “pullout.” Speaking to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce yesterday in Washington, Chairman Roberts urged producers and manufacturers to push back against the widespread view that NAFTA has not benefited the economy…

Today was supposed to be the day House Republicans would unveil their tax reform plan. But House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady put out a statement last night saying the release of the bill’s text will come tomorrow. So, a one-day delay. Brady also says the committee remains on track for approving a bill next week.

And it’s almost time for you to choose who you want to represent you on the local FSA county committee. Ballots will be mailed next week with December 4th the deadline for turning it back in with your selections.