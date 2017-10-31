Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

When it comes to cattle prices, things have been wild lately. Wild good that is. In a little more than seven weeks, we have seen futures contracts for live cattle and feeder cattle shoot up by about $15 per hundredweight. Analysts say a lot of factors are behind the recent rise, including strong domestic demand for beef, escalation of beef exports, and lower slaughter weights that have helped restrain inventory growth. In terms of how to play it, Texas A&M AgriLife economist Steve Amosson tells me, those who are active in the markets don’t want to sell too soon, but they also need to be careful:

It will be interesting to see what’s happening over the next few days for cattle.

There won’t be much happening for the 2017 cotton crop at all now… except for harvest that is. That hard freeze around the region Saturday morning pretty much ended the growing season for cotton. Some had hoped the season’s first hard freeze would come maybe a couple weeks later to allow cotton more time to overcome the developmental delays caused by our unseasonably cool August. But, Seth Byrd, Texas A&M AgriLife cotton specialist, says this month’s weather was on the generous side, for the most part:

With the huge increase in cotton acres, we would expect gains in overall cotton production this year for the Texas High Plains. But, Byrd says, with all the challenges cotton has had this year, it will be interesting to see how production turns out on a per-acre basis.

USDA offered its first look at crop conditions yesterday in the numbers it put out on wheat:

We have brighter news on Texas wheat as our state’s crop is rated 43 percent good-to-excellent, seven percentage points better than at this same time last year. Wheat planting is running slightly ahead for winter wheat in Texas, with 79 percent of the crop in the ground versus a five-year average of 77 percent. The Crop Progress report also showed harvest of the state’s principal summer crops – corn, cotton, and sorghum – is running even with or slightly ahead of five-year averages.

And the Farm Service Agency has announced that enrollment begins Wednesday for PLC and ARC for the 2018 crop year. The enrollment deadline is August 1st of next year. But again, the signup period begins tomorrow.