Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup

We’ve got this freeze coming in – maybe Thursday night, very likely Friday night – and, as we’ve discussed, it could be a concern for some crops. Now, over on the animal agriculture side, I’m hearing some fairly positive things being said about the impending freeze, since it stands to kill off a bunch of flies and other bugs. That would good, but there is something for cattle raisers to think about.

I got an email from Texas A&M AgriLife regarding possible issues with grazing. Basically, it was a reminder that a light frost or a freeze can cause toxic levels of prussic acid to occur in many annual forages: most notably Johnson grass, hay grazers, forage sorghum-Sudan hybrids, and various millets. The best management option, according to the advisory I received, is to wait seven to ten days after a killing freeze before turning cattle out onto new pastures, hay grazer, or sorghum stubble fields. That seven to ten days, hopefully, will allow the prussic acid to leave the plant. If you’d like more information, contact AgriLife.

Speaking of cattle, USDA says 2018 could be the fourth year in a row where we see declining prices for beef cattle:

That was USDA livestock analyst Shayle Shagham. The most recent peak for beef cattle was about $155 per hundredweight in 2014, but things are on track for an average of about $120 this year, and maybe $115 next year.

A larger number of cattle is weighing down cattle prices right now. In recent years, there has also been the issue of larger cattle. Cattle sold out of feedlots to packing plants are almost 400 pounds heavier than they were a half-century ago. But, we are finally seeing a reversal. The Livestock Slaughter report issued last week showed an average live weight of 1,359 pounds – 24 pounds less than two years ago at this same time. Dr. Derrell Peel of Oklahoma State University tells me – with the growth going on in the nation’s head count – lower per-animal weights is good news.

After a delay of a few weeks, Virginia Republican Bob Goodlatte is making a renewed effort to move his agriculture guest worker bill forward in the U.S. House of Representatives….

Goodlatte’s bill would create a new program to ensure that agriculture has a reliable way to bring in immigrant labor. It’s legislation that is widely supported by many ag groups, but that support is not universal as it has had run into opposition from some labor groups, Congressional Democrats, and immigration hardliners within Republican ranks. The House Judiciary Committee – which Goodlatte chairs – began markup work on the bill yesterday.

Meanwhile, the dairy industry is lining up in support of a new bill introduced in the U.S. House that would allow schools to offer low-fat and fat-free milk, including flavored milk that contains no more than 150 calories per eight-ounce serving. The bill is called the School Milk Nutrition Act of 2017, and it has received the endorsement of The International Dairy Foods Association and the National Milk Producers Federation. The legislation would make permanent administrative changes that Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue made in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs earlier this year.

We’ve been talking about the herbicide dicamba a lot in recent weeks, including a recent report that EPA reached an agreement with pesticide manufacturers on requirements that will go into effect in the next growing season. A new label will specify things like who can apply dicamba to fields – essentially certified applicators and those under their direct supervision – and when it can be used, like what kind of wind conditions and during what time of the day. The National Corn Growers Association put out a helpful advisory on this and we have it here: http://www.ncga.com/news-and-resources/news-stories/article/2017/10/farmers-need-to-be-aware-of-dicamba-labeling-restriction-as-planning-begins-for-2018-growing-season